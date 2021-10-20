Abu Dhabi: Unlike the Mecca Grand Mosque which opened at full capacity on Sunday, worshippers at other mosques across Saudi Arabia will continue to maintain social distancing and mask wearing, the ministry in charge of religious affairs said.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs said in a statement that the recommendation of the Public Health Authority is to continue to apply the distance between worshippers in mosques, because they are frequented by all ages and those with various health conditions, plus there are no points to check health status via the Tawakkalna app.
“Risks will be periodically reassessed according to the latest epidemiological situation,” the ministry added.
Saudi Arabia has relaxed COVID-19 measures, removing requirement to wear masks in open spaces while observing social distancing rules, after a tangible decline in the number of coronavirus infections.
Starting Sunday, the Grand Mosque in Mecca started receiving pilgrims at full capacity, with workers removing social distancing stickers around the mosque.