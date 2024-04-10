Cairo: A major Saudi medical institution has warned celebrants of the Muslim Eid Al Fitr of excessive inhalation of aromatic smoke from incense, which is a traditional feature of the festival.

The King Saud Medical City, a Saudi Ministry of Health institution in Riyadh, has pointed out that inhaling the fragrant smoke reduces oxygen to the brain, causing headache and migraine.

Incense burning inside homes pollutes air with toxins that can cause health problems in the lungs and bronchitis, and may result in asthma, according to the institution.

Burning incense is an inherited tradition observed by many families during the Eid to scent the air and welcome visitors who come to offer greetings on the occasion.

Asthma and chest allergy patients are at risk of developing chest problems. The institution has warned that constant exposure to incense fumes is as negative as exposure to tobacco smoke.

Children displaying signs of chest allergy or susceptible to breathing problems, may also suffer.

As part of its recommendations for a healthy Eid, the King Saud Medical City earlier recommended the new clothes be washed ahead of wearing on the Eid, pointing out that the garments usually change hands before they end up on the buyer’s body.

The process makes them prone to bacteria, fungi and pollutants, besides the chemicals and dyes used in their manufacture.

“Wearing the clothes before washing them causes skin irritation including rashes and redness,” said Dr Abdullah Abu Hussain, a consultant dermatologist.

He added that non-washed garments cause contagious diseases such as scabies because some customers would handle the clothes more than once in the fitting rooms, thus transferring health problems and infectious fungi to others who would try them out later before buying them.

Dr Abu Hussain pointed out that clothes displayed outside stores in the open air are so exposed to dust and car fumes that they can cause respiratory, eye and nose allergies.