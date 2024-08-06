These are the amendments

The first amendment requires employers to avoid actions that would nullify or weaken the application of equal opportunities or treatment in employment and occupation.

The second introduces three days of paid leave for workers in the event of the death of a sibling.

The third adds provisions to the training contract, specifying the rights and duties of both trainees and employers.

The fourth increases maternity leave for working women to 12 weeks.

The fifth allows for the possibility of agreeing to paid leave in lieu of overtime wages.

The sixth amendment establishes a mechanism for determining and renewing the duration of contracts for non-Saudi workers if the contract does not specify a duration.

The seventh specifies that the trial period in labour contracts must not exceed 180 days in total.

The eighth introduces definitions for “resignation” and “assignment,” and includes an article detailing the procedures for resignation.

The ninth adds a condition related to bankruptcy proceedings, stipulating that a final court decision or judgment is required to terminate a worker’s contract as part of bankruptcy proceedings in accordance with the Bankruptcy Law.

The tenth revises the notice period for terminating an indefinite contract, setting it at 30 days if the termination is initiated by the worker and 60 days if initiated by the employer.