Cairo: Saudi authorities have shut down a large warehouse in Riyadh used illegally for manufacturing cigarettes from unknown substances, according to a Saudi television report.

Inspectors from the Ministry of Commerce raided the secret facility and seized nine printing machines, around 2 million cigarette packs ready for sale, 4 million labels, and large quantities of raw tobacco, Al Ekhbariya TV reported.

The warehouse included six makeshift manufacturing plants that failed to adhere to safety standards. Fake labels from a well-known manufacturer were used to deceive customers.

The warehouse, located south of Riyadh, was operated by Asian workers who used substances of unknown origin to make the cigarettes, said Mohammed Al Shihri, Chief of Security Campaigns at the Ministry of Commerce.

Footage from Al Ekhbariya showed the large quantities of seized cigarettes and raw tobacco, which had not yet reached the market. It remains unclear if any of the substandard products had been distributed.