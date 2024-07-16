Dubai: The Camel Club in Saudi Arabia has announced plans to introduce an online platform designed to streamline services for camel owners and industry workers, similar to the “Absher” e-government system.

Fahd bin Hathlain, Chairman of the club, stated that the new platform will specifically cater to the needs of the camel community

According to bin Hathlain, the platform is set to be the first of its kind globally, providing comprehensive services to support the “great creature” and its associated industry. It aims to align with the ongoing digital transformations within the Kingdom, offering functionalities that will significantly enhance efficiency for camel owners.

The camel sector in Saudi Arabia has seen substantial growth recently, driven by initiatives such as camel insurance services, DNA-based breed documentation and preservation, and personalized camel cards.

The Camel Club has played a vital role in these achievements, also overseeing the world’s largest camel festival annually, which features competitions with prizes totaling 250 million riyals (approximately $67 million).