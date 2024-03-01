Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched a new educational visa programme, a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The visa programme is designed to attract foreign students and scholars to its shores, thereby enhancing its educational and research sectors.
The programme was announced by Minister of Education Yousef Al Benyan during the Human Capacity Initiative conference, a significant event that concluded in Riyadh on Thursday.
The new visa framework is accessible via the “Study in Saudi Arabia” platform, tailored for international students aspiring to enrol in Saudi universities.
The service streamlines the application process, fostering a synergy between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant entities, thereby augmenting the kingdom’s appeal as a global educational hub.
The “Study in Saudi Arabia” platform is developed to simplify the admission process to Saudi universities, offering a range of academic, training, and research programs within a state-of-the-art educational environment.
This initiative not only broadens educational opportunities for overseas students but also bolsters Saudi Arabia’s stature as an international centre of learning and cultural exchange, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.