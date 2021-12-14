Nazaha has launched an intense crackdown against corrupt officials and other individuals in the Kingdom. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Saudi authorities have said a judge at a Commercial Court in one of the regions was arrested after being caught red-handed receiving a SR 300,000 bribe in exchange for issuing a ruling in favour of a citizen, local media reported.

According to an official source from the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), the judge was caught in the act, as part of series cases of corruption that have been recently revealed.

Nazaha said the Supervisor of Commercial Concealment and Committees Department at the Ministry of Commerce in one of the regions had substantial increases in his bank accounts and real estate holdings in a way that was not commensurate with his income. His total wealth amounted to SR 3.98 million, and he could not provide proof of the legality of his wealth.

In another case, a manager of the Buildings Administration in an Education Department of one of the regions, 2 employees, 4 businessmen who own commercial entities contracted with the Ministry Education, and 2 residents working in the same entities were arrested.

The manager received SR 1,120,000 in installments, the other employees received separate sums of money from the owners and employees of the entities in exchange for facilitating the procedure of receiving and disbursing the due amounts of the commercial entities from the Ministry.

Nazaha added that in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and the Presidency of State Security, an officer with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel working in a Police Department in one of the regions was arrested for seizing mobile devices during the arrest of an accused individual without registering them as seized items. He instead handed them over to another citizen (who was also arrested) with the aim of deleting corroborating evidence of his involvement in the case.

An engineer of a Municipality of one of the regions was also arrested while he was managing the Land Administration Department, for having incorrect data on infringement and duplication that resulted in illegally changing the location of 13 land grants of his acquaintances.