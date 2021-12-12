Cairo: Saudi authorities have decided to increase the journeys of a high-speed train linking the two holy cities of Mecca and Medina to 16 journeys a day, a Saudi newspaper reported, citing sources in the service.
The increase includes eight daily trips from the Red sea city of Jeddah to each of Mecca and Medina, the sources added, according to Okaz.
The increase, which will be carried out gradually, comes to cope with the high demand for the services, they said without giving specific figures.
The 450-km-long service was inaugurated in 2018 and stops at five stations.
The service aims to transport about 60 million passengers annually.