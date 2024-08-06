Dubai: The General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) has stressed that air carriers are required to compensate passengers 6,568 riyals in the event of lost luggage.

The Authority said that the move aims to enhance passenger rights and is part of a regulation that has gone effective from November 20, 2023.

Additionally, the regulation mandates compensation for damaged baggage, with a maximum limit of 6,568 riyals.

For delayed luggage, passengers are entitled to 740 riyals for the first day, followed by 300 riyals for each subsequent day, up to a total of 6,568 riyals.