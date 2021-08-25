Dubai: Emirates airline will offer extra baggage for travel to Beirut from around its network, starting this week until September 30, 2021.
“With Lebanon experiencing a severe shortage of essential goods and medicines, Emirates customers will be able to take advantage of an additional 10kg of baggage to pack extra items to support family and friends back home,” said the Dubai-based airline in a statement,
The 10 kilograms additional baggage allowance will be available on tickets booked in both Economy and Business Class from the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Australia.
Emirates customers travelling to Beirut via Dubai from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Zambia, Angola, Guinea, Senegal, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Ghana will be eligible to carry an additional piece of luggage totaling 23kg.
Customers can avail the additional baggage allowance for travel booked on emirates.com, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents. The baggage allowance applies to both inbound and outbound travel from Beirut.
Last year, Emirates set up a humanitarian air bridge with Lebanon, dedicating flights to deliver emergency relief supplies.
The airline currently operates two daily flights to Beirut utilising the Boeing 777-300ER.
Seychelles flights
In a separate statement, Emirates said it was offering special fares for Seychelles flights.
Economy Class passengers can enjoy fares starting from Dh2,995, and business class passengers can enjoy fares starting from Dh7,995. The offer is valid for bookings made starting today until August 31, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.
The Seychelles has been open for tourism since August 2020, and Emirates was the first international airline to return to the island. Emirates currently operates more than 7 weekly flights to the Seychelles from Dubai