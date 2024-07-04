Cairo: Prior to their departure for home after completing the annual Hajj pilgrimage, hundreds of pilgrims spend the last days in the Saudi holy city of Medina touring historical sites and shopping for souvenirs.

The Saudi news agency SPA has captured in photos visits by the faithful to Islamic landmarks in Medina, home to the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest place.

Moreover, the pilgrims are seen taking photos recording their trips and buying gifts for the loved ones back home.

The gifts usually include gold items, packets of Saudi dates, coffee, prayer rosaries, garments, carpets as well as bottles of the holy Zamzam water.

Around 1.8 million Muslims, including 1.6 million from abroad, performed this year’s Hajj last month in and around the Saudi holy city of Mecca.

Hajj is one of Islam’s five obligatory duties. Muslims, who can physically and financially afford Hajj, have to perform it at least once in a lifetime.

After completing the Hajj rites, many overseas Muslims traditionally head to Medina where they would visit and perform prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque. The mosque houses Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) is located.