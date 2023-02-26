Dubai: Saudi Arabia has granted the wish of a young Syrian boy who won the hearts of people across the world after he expressed his love for Al Nasr Club and asked to meet Cristiano Ronaldo.
The boy, Nabil Saeed, appeared in a video following the devastating earthquake that recently hit Syria and Turkey, killing more than 50,000 people.
During his conversation with a member of the Saudi rescue team, who was working in the area to deliver aid, Nabil asked to meet Ronaldo, the star player of Al Nasr Club, highlighting his love for the team.
After Turki Al Sheikh, Head of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, saw the video, he published a video looking for Nabil, who lives in the Masbah Al Shaab area in Lattakia with his mother.
Al Sheikh wrote on Twitter at the time: “My son, your wish will be fulfilled. You and your mother will be welcomed to Saudi Arabia. O good people, who will lead me to him?”
The Syrian boy arrived in Riyadh on Saturday to fulfil his dream of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football legend and captain of the Al Nasr team. The heartwarming moment of his arrival was widely shared on social media.
Musli Al Muammar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Nasr Club, said he will warmly welcome the Syrian child and his mother to Saudi Arabia and expressed his happiness in fulfilling their dream of meeting Ronaldo.
Speaking to the media, Al Muammar said, “It’s an honor to have Nabil and his mother with us, and we hope they have a memorable stay in Saudi Arabia. We look forward to having Nabil as part of the Al Nasr Club family and making more dreams come true.”