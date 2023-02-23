Cairo: Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, now playing for the Riyadh-based club Al Nassr, participated with his teammates in celebrating the kingdom’s Founding Day, a major national event.
Ronaldo is seen in a video clad in the traditional Saudi attire, known as thawb as he holds a sword and participates in the famous Saudi group dance Ardah performed to the beats of drums.
He is also seen in the footage drinking coffee, a popular Saudi drink.
“Happy Founding Day to Saudi Arabia. Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC,” tweeted the 38-year-old superstar.
Last year, Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz declared February 22 every year as the kingdom’s Founding Day and an official holiday.
The day commemorates the founding of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Mohammed bin Saud.
Al Nassr last month announced signing Ronaldo until June 2025 in a historic deal that made him the highest paid footballer in the world. He has played five games for Al Nassr, scoring five goals so far.
Al Nassr Wednesday posted a video showing its players, including Ronaldo, and coaching and administrative staff, celebrating the Founding Day.
Saudi nationals Wednesday took to the streets wearing the traditional Saudi costumes in celebration of the Founding Day, marked for the second straight year.
Public buildings across the kingdom lit up in green, the colour of the Saudi flag as part of massive celebrations of the occasion.