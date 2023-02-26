Cristiano Ronaldo scored his sixth, seventh and eighth Saudi Pro League goals on Saturday night as he grabbed a stunning first-half hat-trick to keep Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr on the top of the table.
The Portuguese superstar scored all three in the team's 3-0 victory over seventh-placed Damac in a blistering first 45 minutes.
The 38-year-old striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 18th minute and before the first was out he had recorded eight goals in total for his new club. It was his 62nd hat-trick of his career and the second for Al Nassr who he joined in January after having Manchester United contract terminated following his controversial television interview with Piers Morgan. He scored four against Al Wehda earlier this month.
Successful start
Ronaldo has enjoyed a successful start to life in Saudi Arabia since joining Al Nassr on a contract worth £175-million-a-year prompting fans on social media to suggest he could set new records in the league.
The former Real Madrid and Juventus attacker's goal tally is now tied for fourth in the Saudi Pro League in far fewer matches than his peers. He is just five short off team-mate Anderson Talisca for the lead.
Al Nassr are now two points clear of second-placed Al Ittihad, who dropped points at home to Al-Raed on Thursday.