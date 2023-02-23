20232302 ronaldo
Wielding a sword, Cristiano matched his footsteps with the traditional dancers with a Saudi flag draped around his shoulders. Image Credit: Twitter/Cristiano Ronaldo

Riyadh: Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo joined his football club Al Nassr’s members, teammates and coach to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day, which falls on February 22.

The club posted several videos and images of Ronaldo dancing on its social media platform.

Ronaldo and his teammates wore traditional attire - a crisp white Saudi thobe as they enjoyed the day dancing to the drumbeats of Arabic songs and music. Wielding a sword, Cristiano matched his footsteps with the traditional dancers with a Saudi flag draped around his shoulders.