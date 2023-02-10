Dubai: Four people, including two female teachers and drivers of two cars involved in a road accident in Saudi Arabia’s Taif region have been killed, local media reported.
The tragedy occurred on Thursday morning when the teachers were en route to their secondary school in the town of Mahani, 160km north of Taif.
Witnesses were quoted as saying the two cars collided head-on in the crash, resulting in the immediate death of all four. The bodies were transferred to a nearby hospital for examination and identification.
The news of the tragedy has sent shockwaves throughout the community, particularly in the education sector where the teachers were highly respected and loved by their students and colleagues.
Dr. Fahd Al Shareef, the director general of education in Taif, has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, with authorities considering various factors, including reckless driving and adverse weather conditions.