Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s government Music Commission plans to organise the first international Jazz festival in the capital Riyadh next month.
The February 7-9 event will draw participation of Saudi, Arab and foreign musicians and Jazz experts.
The commission said the event aims to present an “integrated artistic and cultural experience” as part of efforts to elevate local music to a global level and its strategy to enrich Saudi music.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has sought to boost its entertainment in-dustry, staging a string of concerts, cinema, theatrical shows and competitions that have drawn large audiences from inside and outside the kingdom.
Later this year, Riyadh will host the Music Cities Convention and Awards, the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East, according to the Com-mission.
The event aims to boost the music sector in the kingdom and provide talents’ exposure to local, regional and international audiences.
Scheduled for November 14-16, 2024, the conference will feature a variety of topics related to the music industry engaging more than 100 experts from around the world, according to the Commission.
The Music Cities Convention and Awards will include a series of activities set to enrich the music sector.
They will include an interactive exhibition on Saudi culture music, a platform connecting global participants, and a mentorship prgramme targeting music entrepreneurs and musical performers.
In addition, an international trade exhibition of local companies and stakeholders will be held to showcase the work and efforts in the music industry.