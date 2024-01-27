Cairo: Oscar-winning US actor Adrien Brody has donated $275,000 to a Saudi charity taking care of autistic persons, according to Saudi media.
In a humanitarian gesture, Brody bought a painting offered for sale at a charity auction on the sidelines of Formula E in the Saudi ancient town of Diriyah, north west of the capital Riyadh, news portal Sabq reported.
The auction was organised by the Society of Autism Families, a charitable group, in cooperation with Formula E during which jewellery, cars, horses and art works came under hammer, it added.
The proceeds go to the charity.
“By organising such charity auctions, we aim to ensure sustainability for families of autistic people in Saudi Arabia through innovative models and a humanitarian inspiration from all members of society in different fields,” the group’s board chairman Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz said.
The auction was attended by royals, government officials, and members of the business community.
Brody won the Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of the title character in the 2002 film “The Pianist”.
Saudi media also reported that a businesswoman had paid $125,000 for a signed shirt of Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for the Saudi Al Nassr club, at a charity auction in Diriyah.
A video circulating on social media showed the Saudi woman winning the bid after she had offered the highest price at the auction.
The successful bidder, who works in fashion design, declined to be identified.
The auction started with the Ronaldo shirt, emblazoned with No. 7, coming under the hammer.
In January 2023, Ronaldo joined the Riyadh-based Al Nassr under a hefty deal that made global headlines.