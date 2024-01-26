Cairo: A Saudi businesswoman paid $125,000 for a signed shirt of Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for the Saudi Al Nassr club, at an auction in the kingdom.
A video circulating on social media shows the woman winning the bid after she had offered the highest price at the auction held on the sidelines of Formula E in the historic town of Diriyah, north west of the capital Riyadh.
The successful bidder, who works in fashion design, declined to be identified.
The auction started with the Ronaldo shirt, emblazoned with No 7, coming under the hammer, followed by a set of paintings and precious acquisitions. The proceeds will go to a charity in Saudi Arabia.
In January 2023, Ronaldo joined the Riyadh-based Al Nassr under a two-and-half-year hefty deal that made global headlines.
Saudi football has recently riveted global attention after several clubs in the kingdom signed big-name foreign footballers including Ronaldo and Brazilian star Neymar.
Since setting foot in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has wowed fans with his football wizardry defying age.
In November, a museum showcasing the illustrious career of the 38-year-old legend opened in Riyadh as part of a flagship entertainment and tourist festival.
Fans have since flocked to the mobile museum displaying Ronaldo’s feats, including his prizes and shirts.
Also highlighted at the showcase are memories and inspiring tales of Ronaldo, a winner of five Ballon d’Or awards.