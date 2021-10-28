Cairo: Saudi authorities arrested two foreign residents suspected of involvement in forging immunisation status related to vaccination against COVID-19, a police official has said.
The suspects — a Yemeni and a Pakistani — were arrested in the holy city of Medina for having posted a “fraudulent” advertisement on social media claiming ability to amend the health status in the official vaccination app Tawakkalna to “immunised” in exchange for money, added spokesman for local police Lt.Col Hussein Al Qahtani. The offenders are in their 20s and 30s, the official said.
As of October 10, full vaccination has become mandatory for using public transport, domestic flights and attending economic, commercial, academic, cultural, entertainment, sports or tourism events in Saudi Arabia.
Full inoculation is also compulsory for entering government or private institutions.
The kingdom initiated a mass vaccination campaign in December. Over 45 million doses have since been administered, according to the Saudi Health Ministry.