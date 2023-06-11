Cairo: Saudi police have arrested three expatriates for promoting fake campaigns for Muslim Hajj pilgrimage due later this month in the kingdom.

The three Egyptian residents were arrested in the Saudi holy city of Mecca for having publicised fake Hajj trips on social media, Saudi media reported.

They were referred to public prosecution as security agencies in the kingdom have urged the public to report to authorities about bogus publicity for Hajj journeys.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj has repeatedly warned of fraudsters publicising pilgrimage campaigns.

The ministry said verification of companies licensed for organising Hajj trips can be made via the ministry’s official channels, including the unified number 920002814.

According to the ministry, the platforms accredited for performing Hajj is its website and the Nusuk app designated for domestic pilgrims.

For pilgrims in Europe, the two Americas and Australia, registration is via the Nusuk Hajj platform.

For pilgrims from the Islamic countries, registration is done through Hajj affairs offices.

Saudi authorities have said that the visa for Umrah or lesser pilgrimage is not valid for performing Hajj in and near Mecca.

Hajj, one of Islam’s five obligatory duties, is due later this month.

Muslims, who can physically and financially afford Hajj, have to perform it at least once in a lifetime.

Saudi Arabia has said there will be no limits on the numbers of pilgrims from around the world for the upcoming Hajj season, reversing earlier restrictions prompted by the global pandemic.

In the past two years, Saudi Arabia downsized the numbers of Muslims allowed to perform Hajj to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Around 2.5 million Muslims used to attend Hajj annually in the pre-pandemic times.