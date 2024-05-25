Dubai: The Saudi Interior Ministry hosted a military parade on Tuesday to celebrate the graduation and subsequent induction of female recruits into the Public Security Agency.

The ceremony marked the graduation of 142 women from the basic training course for the sixth batch of female recruits at the Women's Training Institute. The event was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, Minister of Interior.

Highlighting this milestone, the Public Security account of the Saudi Ministry of Interior shared a video that provided a glimpse into the rigorous training regimen of female recruits.

The graduates underwent extensive training, which included both theoretical and practical lessons tailored to meet the demands and responsibilities of their roles in public security.