Cairo: Local authorities in Medina have readied more than 9,900 workers to serve Muslim pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj season as thousands of the faithful have already arrived in the city.
The Medina mayoralty said it has also provided more than 800 machines and equipment, and field teams round the clock to ensure high-quality municipal services available to the pilgrims.
Authorities are exercising thorough oversights of local markets, shopping centres, cafes, restaurants, peddlers, hair dressing shops, petrol stations and service centres operating on highways leading to the city, home to Islam’s second holiest site.
The city’s mayoralty has, moreover, boosted cleaning, sterilisation and fumigation efforts and put its agencies on maximum alert to handle emergencies.
Medina is famed for the Prophet’s Mosque, which houses Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is located.
Groups of overseas pilgrims, planning to perform Hajj in Saudi Arabia later this month, have recently landed at the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz airport in Medina where the passenger traffic during the season is expected to increase by around 136 per cent compared to last year.
After performing Hajj rites in the holy city of Mecca and nearby sites, pilgrims usually head to Medina to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque.
Saudi Arabia has said there will be no limits on the numbers of pilgrims from around the world for the coming Hajj season, reversing earlier restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.