Cair: Saudi environmental authorities have issued warnings against the cultivation of “invasive” plants due to their detrimental effects on the ecosystem.

These invasive species are characterized by fast growth and prolific seed production, which leads to their spread by birds, animals, and wind, ultimately causing harm to native vegetation.

Some of these plants possess aggressive root systems that densely grow and suffocate surrounding vegetation. They also compete with native species for essential resources such as moisture, nutrients, sunlight, and space, exacerbating the disruption to the ecosystem.

The Saudi National Centre for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, a government agency, has emphasized that cultivating invasive plants is an offense punishable by fines of up to SR10,000 per tree or shrub. These measures aim to protect native vegetation and the environment from the adverse impacts of invasive species.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has implemented various pro-environment measures to address climate change. In March 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI), which focuses on emissions reduction, afforestation, land regeneration, and land and sea protection. The SGI aims to mobilize the entire society to combat climate change with clearly defined objectives, including accelerating the transition to green practices.