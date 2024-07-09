Cairo: Saudi Arabia has announced the completion of the first phase of a vocational verification programme encompassing 128 countries, part of its initiative to regulate the labour market.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources, this measure, in line with a cabinet decree, aims to ensure that workers possess reliable educational credentials and the necessary skills required in the Saudi labour market before their entry and employment in the kingdom.

The ministry emphasized its focus on highly skilled vocations and the verification of educational backgrounds for compatibility with accredited skill criteria. The service operates through a unified platform dedicated to vocational verification, offering streamlined and efficient procedures.

Moving forward, the ministry plans to implement subsequent phases of the verification programme, extending its coverage to 160 countries across various professions, including engineering and healthcare.

This effort is being coordinated with relevant government agencies. Vocational verification plays a crucial role in curbing the influx of unskilled foreign workers into the labour market, enhancing the educational and skill data of expatriates, and increasing productivity levels.