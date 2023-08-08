Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of an independent body called “The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque” that will be under the direct control of the king Salman bin Abdu Aziz.
The body will be responsible for supervising the affairs of imams and muezzins of the two holy mosques and all matters related to their religious affairs, including conduct of seminars and Islamic lessons, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will be transformed into a public body called the “General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque”, it said.
The body will be financially independent, and will undertake tasks, services, operations, maintenance and development related to the two holy mosques.
The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque will have a board of directors whose chairman and members will be appointed by royal decree.
Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais was appointed head of religious affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque by royal order.
Mecca’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina are Islam’s two holiest sites.
The new body will also supervise all religious affairs and activities in the kingdom.
