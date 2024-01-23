Dubai: The Saudi Geological Survey has unveiled an exciting addition to the kingdom’s geological treasures, as they officially document the longest cave in Saudi Arabia, nestled in the volcanic Khaybar Sea region northeast of Medina.
The remarkable discovery is poised to become a geological tourist attraction, adding to the nation's growing list of unique destinations.
Tariq Aba Al Khail, the official spokesman of the Saudi Geological Survey, said that a specialized geological team meticulously recorded this astonishing basalt cave, measuring an impressive five kilometers in length. The cave, which has been given the name “Abu Al Wo’ol,” is set to undergo further technical studies before it is opened to tourists.
What sets Abu Al Wo’ol, apart is not only its sheer size but also its unique feature: the presence of numerous ibex skeletons within its depths, adding a fascinating layer of natural history to the cave. The exceptional geological find is expected to become a significant asset to the kingdom’s geopark projects, currently spearheaded by the Department of Geotourism at the Saudi Geological Survey.
In addition to its potential as a tourist attraction, Abu Al Wo’ol will offer a valuable resource for researchers and academics specializing in geology, creating new opportunities for scientific exploration and understanding.