Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched a new unified visa platform in line with its tourism goals, the Kingdom's Assistant Minister for Executive Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abdulhadi Almansouri reportedly said on Tuesday.
The website will allows all travellers to get their visas online, including people travelling for Hajj and Umrah, and tourists along with work visa applicants.
The Saudi Gazette reported that Almansouri made the announcement during his address at the Digital Government Forum (DGF) in Riyadh.
The platform, called 'ksavisa.sa', is available now in a beta version. Applicants can also track their applications, most of which will only take up to three business days.
Saudi Arabia is seeking to attract more foreign visitors and holidaymakers, and has launched many initiatives to promote toursim. This includes opening up an electronic visit visa system to nationals of 63 countries and other eligible residence-visa holders such as GCC residents, residents in the US, the UK, the EU countries and holders of visit visas to the US, UK, and the Schengen area.
Earlier this year, the country launched a four-day free transit visa for visitors looking to perform Umrah, and visit Medina. Travellers can apply for the visa on the platforms of Saudia Airlines and Flynas.
By the end of 2023, the country hopes to recieve 25 million foreign tourists.