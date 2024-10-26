Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces the military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling it a violation of sovereignty and international laws and norms.
The Kingdom reaffirms its steadfast stance against continued regional escalation and the expansion of conflicts that endanger the security and stability of countries and people in the region.
Saudi Arabia urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and work to de-escalate tensions, warning of the consequences of ongoing military conflicts in the region.
The Kingdom also calls on the international community, as well as influential and active parties, to fulfill their roles and responsibilities in reducing tensions and ending conflicts in the region.