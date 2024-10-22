Cairo: Kuwait has announced dissolving seven more non-governmental organisations over violations of the country’s related regulations.

The decisions, issued by Minister of Social Affairs and Family Affairs Amthal Al Huwaila, prohibit these associations’ boards of directors and their employees from disposing of their funds and documents. They are also requested to hand over what is in their custody to those assigned by the ministry to undertake liquidation procedures.

The move was taken to “serve public interests,” according to the ministerial decree.

Earlier this month, Al Huwaila had dissolved seven NGOs for failing to comply with rules requiring them to readjust their status with law.

The ministry said the dissolution was part of efforts to organise civil work and ensure that non-governmental associations abide by regulations in effect.

“This step comes in the context of keenness to enhance the transparency of civil work and ensure that all associations operate within a sound legal framework that serves society’s objectives,” the ministry added in a statement.

“The decision was taken after giving these associations enough opportunity to rectify their status, but they did not respond.”

Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida quoted sources at the ministry as saying that several other associations face dissolution for being socially ineffective, or failing to abide by law and rules regulating work, or for not seeking to achieve the goals for which they were registered.

At a meeting with delegates from NGOs in the country this month, Minister Al Huwaila cited financial observations from international organisations on the work of some Kuwaiti NGOs.