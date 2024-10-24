A 19-year-old worker found dead in a Canadian Walmart Bakery’s walk-in oven in Canada has been identified as an Indian girl Gursimran Kaur, according to media reports.
A Maritime Sikh Society Executive has created a GoFundMe page to help the family and said Gursimran Kaur was burned to death at the Walmart Bakery location at 6990 Mumford Road in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on October 19.
According to information provided on the GoFundMe page, “Gursimran and her mother both worked at Walmart for last two years. In that evening, like any watchful mother who breathes for her child's happiness, Gursimran's mother tried to locate her after not seeing for one hour. She asked around, but everyone brushed aside thinking that she may be somewhere helping a customer, Walmart is a superstore after all!. Her phone was not reachable.”
Her charred remains were found inside the industrial walk in oven in the bakery after a few hours.
"Imagine the horror that her mother experienced when she herself opened the oven after someone pointed it out," recounts the GoFundMe page.
Gursimran’s father and brother are currently in India and the GoFundMe page was setup to help the family.
The page started with a goal of $50,000 has so far collected $123,438.