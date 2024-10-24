The US Justice Department warned Elon Musk's super political action committee that his offer to give registered voters in US swing states a $1 million prize may violate federal law, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The department's public integrity section sent the warning in a letter to Musk's America PAC, according to the person, who asked to remain anonymous because the letter hasn't been made public. The letter included information about what the election law allows and doesn't allow, the person said.