Dubai: Saudi Arabia has capped health insurance coverage for foreign tourists at SR100,000, ensuring access to emergency health services for visitors in the Kingdom.
The initiative, approved by the Saudi Council of Health Insurance, aims to provide essential support to tourists facing medical emergencies during their stay, according to informed sources.
The insurance policy outlines the services and expenses covered, with reimbursements reflecting actual costs associated with necessary medical services, treatments, medications and equipment.
These reimbursed services are strictly confined to those prescribed by licensed physicians to address illnesses experienced by insured tourists.
Tourists will have coverage for a wide range of emergency scenarios, including hospitalisation, medical consultations, diagnostic services, treatments and prescribed medications.
The policy extends its coverage to premature infants, aligning with the mother’s insurance plan and adhering to the stipulated maximum benefit.
The coverage also features dental emergencies, including treatments for fillings, nerve damage, abscesses, and associated medications. Additional provisions are made for medical evacuations within and outside Saudi borders, cases related to pregnancy and childbirth, traffic accident injuries, emergency dialysis, and the repatriation of deceased visitors.
Tourists can secure their health insurance by visiting the official Arabic platform for visa issuance and completing the tourist visa application form.
The health insurance becomes effective upon the tourist visa’s issuance, granting access to emergency health services provided by a network sanctioned by the Council of Health Insurance. This network of approved providers spans across various regions within the Kingdom, facilitating accessible care for tourists wherever they might be.