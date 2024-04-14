Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that 20,667 individuals were arrested for residency, labour, and border security violations in a nationwide sweep from April 4 to 10.

Of them, 14,805 have been arrested for residency violations, 3,860 for border breaches and 2,002 for labour violations.

During the operations, 959 were caught attempting illegal entry into Saudi Arabia, predominantly Yemenis (44 per cent) and Ethiopians (53 per cent), with 58 others trying to exit illegally. Nine were arrested for aiding violators.

Furthermore, 63,087 expatriates were referred to regulatory compliance, with 54,732 being referred for travel documentation, 2,828 for travel arrangements, and 6,271 facing deportation.