Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has announced that 22,993 individuals were arrested across various regions for violating residency, border security, and labour laws between October 3 and October 9.

The arrests were made during joint field security campaigns conducted by security forces and relevant government agencies.

Among those detained, 14,269 were found to be in violation of residency laws, 5,230 violated border security regulations, and 3,494 were apprehended for labour law offenses.

The Ministry also reported that 1,378 individuals were caught attempting to cross into Saudi Arabia illegally, with the majority being of Yemeni and Ethiopian nationality, while 80 individu-als were arrested attempting to exit the Kingdom without authorization.

Additionally, 19 people were detained for helping violators by providing transportation, shelter, or employment. Of the total arrested, 15,136 expatriates—13,520 men and 1,616 women—are currently undergoing legal proceedings.

Furthermore, 7,211 violators were referred to their respective diplomatic missions for travel doc-umentation, 2,381 were in the process of making travel arrangements, and 11,907 individuals have been deported.