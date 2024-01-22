Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Interior has outlined stringent penalties for breaches of the Security Surveillance Cameras Law.
The ministry has specified that SR20,000 fine will be imposed on individuals who either transmit or publish recordings from CCTV systems in contravention of the law.
The move is a part of a broader effort to regulate the use of surveillance systems and ensure they are employed in a manner that respects individual privacy and security norms.
The ministry emphasised that any form of tampering, including damage or sabotage to security surveillance camera systems or their recordings, is also subject to strict penalties.
Additionally, the ministry highlighted specific regulations concerning the installation of security cameras.
A fine of SR10,000 will be levied for every instance of unlawfully installing security surveillance cameras in locations where their installation is prohibited.
Moreover, a penalty of SR5,000 is set for failing to retain recordings for the period mandated in the document that outlines the terms and conditions related to surveillance systems.