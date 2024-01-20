Child’s call to medics saves mum’s life in Saudi Arabia

Cairo: A woman’s life was saved in Saudi Arabia after her child called medics who rushed to provide medical aid.
The Saudi Ministry of Health posted the recorded call made by the child to a member of the Saudi Red Crescent.
“Mum is tired. She fell down and can’t speak any longer,” the girl told the medic on the other end.
The medic, named Abdullah Al Muteiri, quickly responded to the child’s plea and asked her to send the location of their house via WhatsApp and keep in contact until an ambulance reached their house.
Medic lauded
The Ministry of Health lauded the medic as an example of health practitioners’ devotion to doing their job with unwavering dedication to their patients' well-being.
Al Muteiri’s act also earned him public praise from Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al Jalajel. “What made a difference (in the incident) was not the ambulance or the phone, but passion, sympathy and devotion,” said the minister standing next to Al Muteiri at a gathering.
It is not clear yet when or where the incident happened. Nor was there a word about the woman's medical history.