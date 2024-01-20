Dubai: Saudi Arabia has set a new world record with the opening of the highest hanging prayer room, as recognised by Guinness World Records.
Situated at a breathtaking 483 meters above sea level, this architectural marvel offers unparalleled views of the Kaaba and other significant religious landmarks in Mecca.
Nestled within the bridge connecting the two towers of the Address Jabal Omar Mecca Hotel, the prayer room is not just a feat of engineering but also a testament to architectural ingenuity and creative prowess.
Using the latest technology and specially designed equipment, the 650-tonne steel bridge was initially assembled at 312 meters above ground before being elevated to its final position, linking the hotel's twin towers across floors 36, 37, and 38.
The hall, which can accommodate up to 520 worshippers in a spacious 550 square meter area, blends traditional Arabic designs with modern luxury. Arabic calligraphy adorns its interiors, enhancing the room's sanctity with the names of Allah and reflecting the rich Islamic heritage.
Worshippers in this prayer hall are treated to a spiritual experience filled with peace and tranquility. During Fajr prayers, they can witness the sunrise over Mecca, while the sunset bathes the chapel in warm.