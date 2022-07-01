Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced a four-day holiday for the private and the non-profit sector to mark Eid Al Adha which falls on July 9, local media reported.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), Eid Al Adha holidays for the two sectors will last for 4 days starting from the Day of Standing in Arafat on July 8, until the end of July 11. Work will therefore resume on Tuesday, July 12.
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that the ritual standing at Arafat, which marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj, will be on Friday, July 8. The first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Saturday, July 9.
Eid Al Adha or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated throughout the Muslim world as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.
The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar.