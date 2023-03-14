Dubai: Saudi Arbaia has announced the country’s ambitious plan to have three cities ranked among the top 100 global cities in terms of quality of life.
Speaking at the National Transformation Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, Majed Al Hogail emphasised Saudi Arabia’s steady progress to become one of the top 17 economies in the world, with plans to soon break into the top 15.
As part of the country’s Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia aims to welcome 100 million visitors by 2030. This requires a comprehensive and integrated infrastructure to receive visitors, according to Al Hogail.
To achieve this, the ministry is focusing on preparing an atmosphere to receive investments and investors, and humanising cities while raising the quality of life within the national transformation programme.
In addition, the ministry aims to provide a suitable environment for housing in cities, enhancing the concept of quality of life and facilitating access to high-quality services, alongside developing infrastructure.
The private sector is set to play a major and active role in achieving these goals.