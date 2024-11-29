Cairo: The role of palm trees in different ancient civilisations was at the centre of a pavilion set up as part of a Riyadh fair on dates, a major Saudi product.

The just-ended World of Dates Exhibition 2024, organised by the Saudi National Palm and Dates Centre, showcased, among other things, how palm trees constituted an essential component of several cultures around the world.

A designated pavilion took visitors on a historical journey, dating back to thousands of years, highlighting the role of palm trees in promoting food and economic sustainability through various civilisations.

For example, the palm tree held a prominent place in the ancient Egyptian civilisation. Its symbols were used in inscriptions and murals reflecting its importance in daily life and religious rituals, reported Saudi news portal Sabq.

Paintings were displayed illustrating the use of palm trees in agriculture and building.

The pavilion also highlighted interest in the palm tree in Mesopotamia and the Levant as reflected in ancient texts and laws such as the famous Hammurabi’s Code that allocated legislative articles to protect palm cultivation.

Other items on the much-visited fair illustrated how important the palm tree was in the daily life of ancient Arab civilisations where it was closely linked to economy and society.

There are more than 33 million palm trees across Saudi Arabia. The kingdom’s total product of the sweet fruit surpassed 1.9 million tons last year.