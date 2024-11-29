Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced an unprecedented prize in the world of camel competitions: a private jet. The award will be granted to the owner of the winning “Manqiyat Al-Jazeera” camel herd (Elite Herds of the Peninsula) at the 9th edition of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.

Fahd bin Hathleen, Chairman of the Camel Club, revealed the prize, emphasising its symbolic and material significance. “In addition to the private jet, the winner will have the honour of meeting the event’s patron, adding exceptional value to this unique recognition,” he said.

The competition will be managed through “Raei Al Nathar”, the largest digital platform dedicated to camel contests, which has transformed the organisation of these events. By blending advanced technology with heritage, the platform reflects the deep connection between camels and Saudi Arabia’s cultural identity.

Bin Hathleen stressed that the Camel Club is intensifying efforts to strengthen the national and regional cultural presence of this historical legacy.

After a one-year hiatus, the highly anticipated Al Shadad competition is set to make a grand return at the festival. Known as the pinnacle of camel contests, Al Shadad has been reimagined with innovative digital enhancements through Raei Al Nathar. The event, coinciding with the close of the 2024 Year of the Camel, promises to reignite the spirit of competition among camel herds of the Arabian Peninsula.

For the first time, the public played a central role in selecting participants, with camel enthusiasts nominating the most popular herds through the platform. Bin Hathleen, announcing the relaunch on social media platform X, said, “The audience is the cornerstone of this competition, ensuring it reflects the diverse heritage of the Arabian Peninsula.”