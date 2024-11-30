Dubai: With its long-awaited launch just days away, the Riyadh Metro has announced ticket prices starting at SR4 for Standard Class, providing residents and visitors with affordable access to the city's new public transportation system.

First-Class options are available for those seeking a premium travel experience. The pricing scheme accommodates various travel needs, offering short-term and unlimited trip passes across the metro and bus networks. Tickets can be purchased exclusively through the Darb app, ensuring a seamless experience.

Standard Class fares include: • Two-hour pass: SR4

• Three-day pass: SR20

• Seven-day pass: SR40

• Thirty-day pass: SR140

First Class fares include: • Two-hour pass: SR10

• Three-day pass: SR50

• Seven-day pass: SR100

• Thirty-day pass: SR350

The Riyadh Metro, inaugurated by Saudi King Salman on November 27, promises to transform the city’s public transportation landscape. Stretching 176 kilometers across six lines, the system features 85 stations, including prominent hubs like the King Abdullah Financial District, STC, Qasr Al Hokm, and Western Station.

Operations will roll out in phases. The Blue Line (1), Yellow Line (4), and Purple Line (6) will open on December 1, followed by the Red Line (2) and Green Line (5) on December 15. The Orange Line (3) will complete the launch on January 5, 2025.