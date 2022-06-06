Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s State Security on Monday issued a statement designating 13 persons and three entities on its list of persons and organisations supporting and funding terrorism.
The new names of individuals and entities has been prepared by the Terrorist Financing Targeting Centre (TFTC), which includes the US and GCC countries as members.
According to the statement on State Security’s Twitter account, the individuals include three persons linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and six Nigerians who finance Africa’s terrorist organisation Boko Haram, and Iran-backed terrorist groups Al Ashtar Brigades and Saraya Al Mukhtar.
The centre said the six Nigerians had set up a cell affiliated with Boko Haram as they collected funds for members of the terrorist organisation.
Two Syrians have been put on the terrorism list: one for supporting Daesh and the other for backing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.
A Lebanese ad two Iranians associated with the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force and Hezbollah have also been added to the list.
Bahrain-based Al Ashtar Brigades and Saraya Al Mukhtar have been designated as terrorist militias as they receive support from Iran.
The TFTC’s designation action marks the fifth year of coordinated actions targeting terrorist financing