Cairo: Saudi police arrested five Pakistani expatriates accused of illegal money transfers outside the kingdom, a security official said, the latest in a crackdown on such malpractices.
The five were arrested in Medina for having collected and smuggled unspecified amounts outside the kingdom, a spokesman for the local police said.
“Police also found in their possession cash amounts of unknown origin,” the official added. The suspects, kept in police custody, have been referred to public prosecution for interrogation.
Saudi authorities have recently reported several arrests in the kingdom over suspected involvement in illegal transfer of money..
In September, police said they had arrested four Yemeni residents in the Saudi capital Riyadh for transferring money of illegal expatriates in violation of the kingdom’s rules.
The suspects had committed the crime of collecting money from violators of residency and border security systems and transferring them outside the kingdom, a spokesman for the Riyadh police said.
Some SR548,270 was seized in the suspects’ possession, according to the official.
Saudi authorities have repeatedly warned that those who facilitate the entry of infiltrators into the kingdom or provide them with transportation, shelter or any sort of assistance face penalties of a maximum of 15 years in prison, and a fine of up to SR1 million, as well as confiscation of the transport and the accommodation means, in addition to naming to shame them.