Dubai: As many as 34 of total 64 random neighbourhoods will be completely razed in Saudi Arabia’s city of Jeddah as part of the ongoing redevelopment plan, local media reported.
According to Mayor of Jeddah Saleh Al Turki, the neighbourhoods that will be removed consist of abandoned houses or slums, making entry into those areas difficult.
The remaining 30 neighbuorhoods, despite having many random constructions, will not be removed. “A majority of these neighbourhoods that are not marked for razing have some kind of order and the majority of the residents there are Saudi citizens,” he said, quoting the findings of a study.
Al Turki said the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing has prepared 5,000 housing units for families who are beneficiaries of social security schemes and whose homes in slum areas have been dismantled.
“A total of 102 families who lived in the Gulail neighbourhood have so far been transferred to the ministry’s housing units. Those who own title deeds for their homes and used to live in slums before their removal will be given housing for a year or rented housing.
He stressed that the process for the payment of compensation for the residents of slums that were cleared will be expedited.