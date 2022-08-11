Cairo: Three people were found dead after their car had fallen from a mountaintop in Saudi Arabia, civil defence said.
The car had veered off a slope and fallen from the fog-shrouded mountaintop in Taif in western Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
After search for hours in the place, civil defence personnel found bodies of the three inside the car.
Civil defence authorities in Mecca region, of which Taif is administratively a part, said the bodies had been retrieved.
Authorities also posted on twitter photos showing the rugged scene of the mishap.