Cairo: Three students were killed after their car ploughed into a roadside power pylon in Saudi Arabia.
A video shared on social media showed the car destroyed and burnt after it had crashed into the transmission tower that was toppled due to the collision.
The accident happened on Monday in Al Jouf province in northern Saudi Arabia and resulted in three deaths.
The three were students in their 20s at the College of Technology in Al Jouf.
There was no immediate comment from authorities.
In recent months, Saudi media reported several deadly accidents.
In July, two vehicles collided on a road leading to the Saudi holy city of Medina, leaving four people dead.
In May, a bus, carrying university students, collided with a car in the central city of Buraidah, leaving one female student dead and 24 others injured, their university said.
In March, 21 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 others injured when their bus turned over in the south-western Asir region.
In recent years, Saudi authorities have toughened penalties against traffic offences to reduce road crashes.
Traffic deaths have dropped by around 35 per cent in five years from 2016.
The annual cost of traffic accidents in Saudi Arabia is estimated at around SR11.7 billion.