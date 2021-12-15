Dubai: Saudi Arabia has arrested three employees of the Criminal Investigation Department of one of the regions for stealing SR 4,900,000 from two expats, local media reported.
According to the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), 3 employees of the Criminal Investigation Division at a police department of one of the regions and a citizen were arrested in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior for stopping two residents of an Arab nationality and stealing SR4.9 million.
After learning about the incident, Nazaha and the ministry of interior launched an investigation into the matter, and by searching the suspects’ residence and vehicles an additional SR3.44 million was found.
The residents were also arrested for not having proof of the source of those funds.
In yet another corruption case, a citizen submitted a report claiming that a non-commissioned officer working in the anti-narcotics department in one of the governorates is requesting SR1 million in exchange for keeping an ongoing fake money laundering case against him pending before the Public Prosecution.