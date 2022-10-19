Cairo: Vandalism in Saudi Arabia is punishable by up to two years in jail and a maximum fine of SR100,000, the kingdom’s prosecutors have warned.
Deliberate damage to public utilities or purposefully hampering their functioning is punishable by imprisonment for up to two years and fines up to SR100,000, the Saudi public prosecution said, according to Okaz newspaper.
The penalties apply to the prime offender and accomplice alike, it added.
The offender will be obligated to pay compensation for repairing the damage caused to the facility.
A final verdict will, moreover, be published in the media at the expense of the offender.